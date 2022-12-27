Traynor Capital Management Inc. Makes New $493,000 Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,068 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,687 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,431,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,880,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,571,000 after acquiring an additional 572,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,737,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,617,000 after purchasing an additional 58,665 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SRLN stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.04. The stock had a trading volume of 19,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,870. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $45.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82.

