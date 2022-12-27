True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

True North Commercial REIT Price Performance

Shares of True North Commercial REIT stock traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,233. The company has a market capitalization of C$526.91 million and a P/E ratio of 9.13. True North Commercial REIT has a 52-week low of C$5.48 and a 52-week high of C$7.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TNT.UN shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Articles

