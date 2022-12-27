Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,782 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up about 1.0% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 22.5% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.97.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.20. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.