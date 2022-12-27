Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,782 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up about 1.0% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 22.5% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.97.
Truist Financial Stock Performance
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
