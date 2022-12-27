Tsfg LLC Acquires 1,028 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Tsfg LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEMV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 825.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $751,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 243,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 151,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEMV opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.57 and a 200 day moving average of $53.67.

