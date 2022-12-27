Tsfg LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average of $62.39.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

