Tsfg LLC Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 3.3% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.51. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.48.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,525 shares of company stock worth $7,676,873 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

