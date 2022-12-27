Tsfg LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $203.48 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $166.97 and a 52-week high of $318.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.92.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $2.401 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57.

