Tsfg LLC Purchases 5,675 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $152.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.38 and its 200-day moving average is $148.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

