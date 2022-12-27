Tsfg LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,084,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,451,000 after buying an additional 1,462,745 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,852,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,269,000 after buying an additional 306,035 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,717,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,365,000 after acquiring an additional 163,891 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,504,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,778,000 after acquiring an additional 780,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,540,000 after acquiring an additional 219,620 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

CIBR opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $53.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.06.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.