Tsfg LLC Sells 108 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Tsfg LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,703 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,512,000 after acquiring an additional 293,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,934,000 after acquiring an additional 492,549 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,469,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,980,000 after acquiring an additional 143,952 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $144.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.67. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.