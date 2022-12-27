Tsfg LLC Sells 973 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Tsfg LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 216.0% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $83.61 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $116.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.09 and a 200-day moving average of $84.51.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.