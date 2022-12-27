TSP Capital Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 2,075.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 32,151 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in H&R Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HRB traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.78. 9,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,221. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.83. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.14 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 613.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HRB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

