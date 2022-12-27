TSP Capital Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC reduced its stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,365,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. New Gold accounts for 3.8% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.52% of New Gold worth $9,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in New Gold by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in New Gold by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 30,365 shares in the last quarter. 31.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $0.85 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.42.

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. 60,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114,872. New Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $716.39 million, a PE ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). New Gold had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.