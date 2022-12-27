TSP Capital Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 280,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund makes up approximately 1.0% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 151,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 90,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

NYSE KYN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,628. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $9.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%.

(Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

