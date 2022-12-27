TSP Capital Management Group LLC Sells 1,148 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Corteva comprises 5.5% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $13,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 294.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,590 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Corteva by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after buying an additional 1,483,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after buying an additional 1,275,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. Barclays raised their price target on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,808. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. Corteva’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

