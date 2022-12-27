TSP Capital Management Group LLC Sells 550 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 2.6% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $38.76. The stock had a trading volume of 266,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,395,631. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.99. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.