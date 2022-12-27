TSP Capital Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 3.4% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.78.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,614. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.40.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Recommended Stories

