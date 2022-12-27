Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.91

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 6838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Up 6.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $804.97 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1,412.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 97,718 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,788,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 27,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 713.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

