Ultra Market Capitalization Tops $56.49 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $56.49 million and $451,152.24 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001115 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,682.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.73 or 0.00609814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00255831 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00039379 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00055347 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000616 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18636069 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $462,526.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

