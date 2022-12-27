Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Stock Performance

Shares of ULBI opened at $3.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.76 million, a PE ratio of -64.82 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.81. Ultralife has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $6.26.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $33.23 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Ultralife

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultralife

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $117,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 943,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,833.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $28,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 981,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,090.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 28,600 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $117,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 943,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,833.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 89,770 shares of company stock valued at $362,908. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Ultralife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ultralife by 75.0% in the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ultralife by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ultralife by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ultralife by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 970,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares in the last quarter. 25.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

