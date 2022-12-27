UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 103,195 shares.The stock last traded at $192.66 and had previously closed at $190.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNF. TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

UniFirst Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.16. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.94.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $516.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. UniFirst’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 22.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $282,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,978 shares of company stock valued at $536,040 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 8.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,190,000 after purchasing an additional 37,504 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 15.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in UniFirst by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 7,839.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 187,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,514,000 after buying an additional 184,932 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

