Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,571 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for approximately 1.3% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $25,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Unilever by 31.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,124,000 after acquiring an additional 157,060 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 246,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 24.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 290,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after buying an additional 57,883 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 26.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

NYSE UL opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $54.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.