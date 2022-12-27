United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $52.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.91. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.04.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,932 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,629.36. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 56,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,806.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.