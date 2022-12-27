United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $2,220,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,089.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

UTHR stock traded down $5.07 on Tuesday, reaching $273.75. 213,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.19. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $283.09. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. Research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.00.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

