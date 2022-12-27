UNIUM (UNM) Trading Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 22.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, UNIUM has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. UNIUM has a market cap of $81.65 million and $1,886.70 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNIUM token can currently be bought for $28.08 or 0.00168369 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UNIUM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $892.25 or 0.05351648 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.38 or 0.00500100 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,940.25 or 0.29631179 BTC.

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for UNIUM is unium.finance. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 30.2986989 USD and is down -28.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,880.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNIUM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNIUM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.