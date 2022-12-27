Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.79

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 3915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on UPWK shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

Upwork Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Upwork had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 71,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $991,626.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,386.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 71,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $991,626.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,386.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $328,550.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 903,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,680,308.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,112 shares of company stock worth $1,750,837. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Upwork by 10.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

