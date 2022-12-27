USD Coin (USDC) Market Cap Tops $44.50 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00006000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $44.50 billion and approximately $1.71 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002299 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $891.24 or 0.05342310 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.25 or 0.00499016 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,932.56 or 0.29566920 BTC.
USD Coin Token Profile
USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 44,499,425,571 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.
USD Coin Token Trading
