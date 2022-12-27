Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Shares Gap Down to $1.20

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.20, but opened at $1.17. Vacasa shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 1,997 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VCSA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Vacasa to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vacasa from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.43.

Vacasa Trading Down 3.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vacasa

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $412.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the second quarter worth about $31,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vacasa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

