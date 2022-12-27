Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Receives $13.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 279.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 39,134 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 10.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

