Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $842,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VCR traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $218.55. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,900. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $214.68 and a 1 year high of $350.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.15 and a 200-day moving average of $245.57.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

