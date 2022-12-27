Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 305,607 shares.The stock last traded at $83.95 and had previously closed at $85.69.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDV. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 290.6% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 291,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,143,000 after buying an additional 216,545 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after acquiring an additional 49,157 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $17,110,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 208.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 183,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,907,000 after acquiring an additional 123,924 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 805.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

