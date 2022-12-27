Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 1.7% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $55.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.53. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $69.38.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

