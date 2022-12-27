Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.72. 3,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,943. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $87.92.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

