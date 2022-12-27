Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VO opened at $203.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

