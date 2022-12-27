Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,815. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $257.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

