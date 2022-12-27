Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.05. 986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,006. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $229.60.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.