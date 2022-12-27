Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Increased by Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 9.4% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $351.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $357.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.30. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

