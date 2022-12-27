Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.87. 14,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,257. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.04 and a 200 day moving average of $135.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

