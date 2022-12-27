Verasity One Day Volume Reaches $2.05 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $25.88 million and $2.05 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

