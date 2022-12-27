Verasity Price Tops $0.0024 (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $25.25 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005967 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001035 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010784 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

