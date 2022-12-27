Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.93

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.93 and last traded at $24.91, with a volume of 22995 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Verona Pharma Stock Up 12.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.

Insider Activity at Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $1,272,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,775,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,684,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth about $1,144,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,449,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,129,000.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

