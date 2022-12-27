Vigilare Wealth Management Buys 2,950 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,520 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 790.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 978.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 1,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

SHOP opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.91. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $145.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. CIBC raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.37.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

