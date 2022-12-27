Vigilare Wealth Management Buys 86 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $262.98 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.21. The company has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.14.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.85.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

