Vigilare Wealth Management Buys New Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ)

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Vigilare Wealth Management owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Derbend Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,710,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,618,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $3,307,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $51.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.91.

