Vigilare Wealth Management Has $906,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,986 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.2% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $141.29 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.83.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
