Vigilare Wealth Management Invests $219,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 930 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Netflix by 3,001.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 120,815 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $8,484,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $19,646,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $295.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.26. The company has a market capitalization of $131.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $620.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Atlantic Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Pivotal Research upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.13.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.