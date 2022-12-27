Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 1,175 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.7% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% in the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD opened at $167.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

