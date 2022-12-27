Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 1,253 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,713,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 71,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV opened at $72.37 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.35.

