Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 25,230 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,018 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,230 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in Ford Motor by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

