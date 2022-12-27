Vigilare Wealth Management Trims Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 71,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,779,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth $208,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth $12,897,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Intuit by 8.6% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 271,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,196,000 after acquiring an additional 21,463 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.58.

Insider Activity at Intuit

Intuit Trading Down 0.0 %

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $384.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $397.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $658.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $107.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

